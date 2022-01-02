A city without gas: Some people are using alternative ways to compensate for the shortage of gas by using cylinders, wood and even coal.

For the past few weeks, Karachi has been experiencing a severe shortage of gas. Initially, the gas shortage hit certain areas of the metropolis. Now the shortage has extended to other areas.

Needless to say that Karachi is the industrial hub of Pakistan, yet it experiences a shortage of gas supply that leaves the metropolis ‘gasping’ for natural gas. One can only wonder how smaller cities, towns and villages are coping with this situation.

Mumtaz Sultan, a resident of DHA Phase 6, faced trouble with her caterers as the date of her daughter’s wedding neared. “I was extremely worried when two weeks before the wedding, my caterer gave me an inflated bill — almost 20 per cent-30 per cent more than the actual price. When I inquired about it he claimed he could not help it as he had to buy gas cylinders which added to the cost. The gas situation is terrible for everyone. We could not even cook at home as we simply did not have constant gas supply for domestic use.”

Ms Sultan is not the only person facing this situation. With domestic gas supply at an all-time low, people are facing difficulties cooking everywhere in the city and, therefore, have to order food. Some people are using alternative ways to compensate for the gas shortage, including cylinders, wood and even coal.

Supply and demand

The increase in demand for these alternative fuels has pushed up the prices and people are now finding it very difficult to squeeze their budgets.

And in some areas of Karachi people are facing a shortage of coal and wood as well. This is adding to the frustration of the consumers, not to mention pressure on their budgets.

Ironically, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in a statement said gas loadshedding in Pakistan is lower compared to last year, adding that over the past decade gas loadshedding has decreased in Pakistan.

The Constitution guarantees rights that allow a citizen of the country to live a wholesome life. However, government efforts do not ensure many of the privileges accorded to citizens due to which they continue to suffer crisis after crisis.

An article from Chapter 1 guarantees fundamental rights, Article 24 guarantees protection of property rights; Section 3(e) (ii) states, ‘Providing housing and public facilities and services such as roads, water supply, sewerage, gas, and electric power to all or any specified class of citizens.’

To simplify, every citizen of Pakistan has the right to be provided all of the abovementioned facilities in this subsection, including gas.

Innovative ways

Some people are trying to use innovative ways to mould their lives according to the situation. Shaheena Majid, a resident of Clifton, told Bol News that she bought coal and used the smouldering coal to cook.

“I never knew that a city as large and modern as Karachi would see this day,” Majid added. “However, it seems necessity is the mother of innovation, and so I used coal to try and save the gas that I was getting. During the day, it is not such a problem as my husband and children are out but during the evening and night-time, domestic matters seem to be getting worse. That’s when I step in to experiment cooking with coal.”

Shaheena lamented, “Coal gives out a lot of smoke and I realise it is affecting my family’s health. I do not know how to continue using coal without it causing harm to us.”

Some people are reportedly using electric stoves and kettles but with high rates of electricity, many are dreading bills at the end of the month.

Farrukh Jamal, who resides in the US, has come to Pakistan for family weddings. He said the country appears to be getting worse every time he visits. “Every time I come to Pakistan it seems things are getting worse. I mean one cannot even take a bath because the geysers mostly on gas are not working; for the same reason I cannot boil water on the stove and so you have to buy rods or electric stoves which is only going to inflate the electricity bills. It is sad that people do not protest and accept their sad lives.”

Mumtaz and Shaheena live in posh areas of the city and say they probably have more money to buy alternative fuel. But everyone does not have the luxury of bearing added expenses. People running small businesses like tea shops and tandoors are reportedly struggling due to the gas shortage.

Lalu Khan owns a tea stall off Korangi Road near Kalapul. He told Bol News that the demand for tea increases during the cooler months. However, he has had to increase the price per cup as he is using a gas cylinder.

“I know it is not fair for my customers but I cannot run a business at a loss. I feel bad because many people belong to the lower income strata but if I reduce my price, I will be unable to continue to support my family. Some regular customers have been unable to afford my tea while others have reduced the number of cups of tea.”

Like tea, another very important staple food is the traditional roti which is already expensive due to the rising prices of wheat. But with the added cost of gas cylinders being used by tandoors, the price of roti has reportedly increased. The price of roti is between Rs15-20 depending on the area.

“Business has increased due to the shortage of gas,” stated Shahjehan Ali who owns a tandoor in Garden East. “However, many customers complain that roti is already very expensive and it is not fair that this important food item is becoming so expensive. I feel bad but I cannot help it.”

Speaking about the alternative fuel that he is using, he elaborated that he buys gas cylinders now but the number of cylinders he is using have also increased. “I tried to use wood and coal but that fuel is too expensive and customers do not like the taste. So I am only using cylinders.”

Bol News reached out to Sui Southern Gas Company head of corporate communications Salman A. Siddiqui for his comments about the gas supply crisis, to which he replied that he was ‘too busy.’

The writer is a freelance contributor.