Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC Chairman

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banuri. Image: File

In the light of Islamabad High Court decision, Tariq Banuri has re-assumed charge as Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan with a renewed commitment to safeguarding the students’ right to quality education.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri extended gratitude to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for upholding the rule of law and maintaining the autonomy of a premier institution of the country.

“I’m looking forward to resume work with all the stakeholders of the higher education sector, including the vice chancellors, senior government officials, and HEC staff to enhance the quality and research in the higher education institutions.”

Banuri said that he would resolve the issues facing the HEC employees, assuring that he will always be available to help them resolve their issues.

Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri remained out of office since March 26, 2021 and has rejoined the office after a hiatus of around 11 months.

