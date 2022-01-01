Teachers harbinger of change in country: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser said teachers are real leaders who can inspire their students to bring positive change in the society.

The speaker made the remarks while addressing the 16th Convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad on Saturday. The talent and skills of Pakistani youth have earned respect and dignity around the world, he said.

Speaker Qaiser stated that Pakistani educators are capable and proved themselves worthy to be followed. Islam stresses all to acquire education, adding that the role of universities to impart education to the youth is undeniable, he added.

He emphasised graduates to set their clear future targets for serving humanity, adding that practical life requires real targets and hard work.

NA speaker termed the habit of hard work and consistency as imperative to change the fate of the nation.

The government is committed to ensuring that everyone desirous of getting higher education and having the required capability gets the opportunity to access and complete it, said Qaiser .

He expressed that it is up to the graduates now to contribute practically to the socio-economic development of the country, asserting that Pakistani youth has the potential to do so.

The official stated modern age is the age of ever-changing technologies and it is essential to acquire skills especially in the field of Information Technology (IT) to excel in the modern world.

He said that the incumbent government’s Kamyab Nojawan programme would facilitate youth to acquire skills in the latest technologies.

He said that the government is especially focusing on ending the plight of the youth and making them skilful.