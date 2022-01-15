The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists—Image: AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist while arrested two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The area clearance operation was in progress to hunt down any more terrorists in the area, it added.

Separately, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while fighting a terrorist attack on a military post on the night of January 13 and 14 in Jani Khel, Bannu.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said the ISPR.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali, 26, who was a resident of Vehari.

Earlier on December 31, Security forces conducted an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, four soldiers embraced martyrdom.

Read more: Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

The IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area where a terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, 40, who was a resident of Bahawalnagar, Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, who was a resident of Laki Marwat, Sepoy Farhan, 34, who was resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, who was a resident of Abbottabad.