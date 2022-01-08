Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 03:54 pm

Those responsible for Murree tragedy should be punished: Hasaan Khawar

Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar. Screengrab from PTV.

LAHORE: Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar on Saturday said those who were responsible for the Murree tragedy should be punished.

Talking to media in Lahore, Hasaan Khawar said: “If the tragedy was avoidable then those who are responsible for this should be punished.”

Read more: Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office

To a query, he said if an incident took place during the tenure of a government, then the government should take its responsibility and see if the incident was avoidable or unavoidable.

To another query, he said the Punjab government would hold an inquiry into the incident to find out if somebody had called for help and how much time it took to rescue teams to reach there after receiving a call.

“Action will be taken if it is found that the rescue officials did not reach timely despite receiving a call,” he said.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid confirmed on Saturday that continuous snowfall and traffic congestion took at least 16 to 19 lives in Murree following which Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers were called in to assist in rescue operations.

The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

The Punjab government spokesman admitted that there was a forecast of heavy snowfall. He said the number of vehicles entering Murree was being counted this year as they feared that people in large numbers could turn up to see snowfall in Murree which could create a traffic congestion problem.

“Therefore, when the traffic went above a certain number then entry of vehicles was stopped from Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was also requested to stop the influx of people to Murree from their side,” he said adding that there were several routes leading to Murree.

Read more: Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 16 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

To a query, he said Rescue 1122 could better tell the reasons for the deaths but apparently it was because of extremely harsh weather. He also apprised that seven to eight family members of an ASI of Punjab police also passed away in the tragic mishap.

He said the government was trying to develop other tourist places as well so that the influx of tourists could be distributed in other areas to lower the burden from Murree.

Only the vehicles carrying food were being permitted to go to Murree, he said adding that the provision of petrol was also being ensure to vehicles.

Read More

39 mins ago
Hareem Farooq and Osman Khalid Butt's dance video viral on social media

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt and Actress Hareem Farooq's dance video...
1 hour ago
Karachiites be ready! As Karachi eat's festival is back in town

It's that time of year again, foodies! Karachi Eat food festival is...
2 hours ago
Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office

More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber...
2 hours ago
Pakistan condemns killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan has condemned the persistent killing spree by Indian forces in the...
3 hours ago
Over 20mn families to be facilitated through 'Rashan Karyana' programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection...
3 hours ago
Murree declared 'disaster area' after at least 21 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

ISLAMABAD: At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

10 mins ago
PM Imran Khan ‘shocked and upset’ over Murree tragedy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the Murree tragedy, which...
21 mins ago
Owner of Parizaad’s Luxurious house revealed

The blockbuster show Parizaad has us all enthralled. Because of its large...
26 mins ago
Opposition grills PTI govt, holds it responsible for Murree tragedy

The leaders of the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan...
30 mins ago
Taapse Pannu’s Looop Lapeta all set to release on February 4

Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta gets a date for its release on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600