Those responsible for Murree tragedy should be punished: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE: Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar on Saturday said those who were responsible for the Murree tragedy should be punished.

Talking to media in Lahore, Hasaan Khawar said: “If the tragedy was avoidable then those who are responsible for this should be punished.”

To a query, he said if an incident took place during the tenure of a government, then the government should take its responsibility and see if the incident was avoidable or unavoidable.

To another query, he said the Punjab government would hold an inquiry into the incident to find out if somebody had called for help and how much time it took to rescue teams to reach there after receiving a call.

“Action will be taken if it is found that the rescue officials did not reach timely despite receiving a call,” he said.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid confirmed on Saturday that continuous snowfall and traffic congestion took at least 16 to 19 lives in Murree following which Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers were called in to assist in rescue operations.

The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town.

The Punjab government spokesman admitted that there was a forecast of heavy snowfall. He said the number of vehicles entering Murree was being counted this year as they feared that people in large numbers could turn up to see snowfall in Murree which could create a traffic congestion problem.

“Therefore, when the traffic went above a certain number then entry of vehicles was stopped from Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was also requested to stop the influx of people to Murree from their side,” he said adding that there were several routes leading to Murree.

To a query, he said Rescue 1122 could better tell the reasons for the deaths but apparently it was because of extremely harsh weather. He also apprised that seven to eight family members of an ASI of Punjab police also passed away in the tragic mishap.

He said the government was trying to develop other tourist places as well so that the influx of tourists could be distributed in other areas to lower the burden from Murree.

Only the vehicles carrying food were being permitted to go to Murree, he said adding that the provision of petrol was also being ensure to vehicles.