16th Jan, 2022. 11:00 am

Three wanted criminals shot dead in Lakki Marwat

Three wanted criminals died in exchange of fire with police in two separate encounters in Lakki Marwat. Image: File

LAKKI MARWAT: Three wanted criminals died in exchange of fire with police in two separate encounters in Lakki Marwat, Bol news reported on Sunday.

Two militants, Commander Abdul Rauf and Suleman, were shot dead in the encounter led by the district police officer in the valley of Sherrykhel. Police said both the suspects were involved in abduction and martyrdom of a Frontier Corps official, Rafiullah.

Read more: Terrorist killed, two apprehended in Miranshah IBO: ISPR

Another encounter took place under the leadership of SHO Dumsaz Khan, in which police killed Abdul Waheed alias Badama. Police said Abdul Waheed was wanted in the cases of murder, attempted murder and 18 other heinous crimes. The government had set bounty of Rs1 million on his head, they said.

On January 15, the security forces had killed a terrorist while arrested two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The security forces had recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

The area clearance operation was in progress to hunt down any more terrorists in the area, it had added.

Read more: At least 108 civilians killed this year in Tigray airstrikes: UN

Separately, a soldier of the Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom while fighting a terrorist attack on a military post on the night of January 13 and 14 in Jani Khel, Bannu.

