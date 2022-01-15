Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 05:06 pm

Trailer-rickshaw collision kills four children

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar extended heartfelt sympathy to the families. Image: File

AHMEDOUR EAST: At least four children were killed because of a collision between a trailer and a rickshaw on Saturday in Ahmadpur Sharqia (east).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar extended heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased children and sought a report from the Bahawalpur commissioner and Bahawalpur regional police officer about the tragic incident, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister ordered the authorities concerned to take legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

At least two people travelling to Iran were killed in a road accident on the Northern Bypass on November 25 last year in Karachi.

The passenger bus, which collided with a truck, was carrying mostly pilgrims. The mishap left one man and one woman dead and 12 others wounded. Officials from the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital had said that the dead bodies and injured were brought to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Both the deceased could not be identified. However, the injured were identified as Ghulam Ali, 25, Mureed Ali, 45, Ms Khursheed, 45, Aamna, 17, Azhar Mehdi, 21, Namja, 62, Taqi, 70, Sabeeqa Abbas, 56, Rana Zaidi, 45, Aale Raza and Shabana, 48. A 45-year-old critically injured also could not be identified.

