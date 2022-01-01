Two alleged TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi

Police said legal action against the suspects was underway. Image: File

KARACHI: Two terrorists belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and trained in Afghanistan were arrested from Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, Bol News reported on Saturday.

Police sources said the arrested terrorists had gathered in Karachi for planning to carry out sabotage activities. They were reportedly involved in an attack on security forces in Afghanistan and other heinous crimes. Police have recovered a hand grenade, passport, illegal weapons and other documents from their possession.

Read more: FIA arrests four suspected human traffickers from Peshawar

Suspect Razaullahh alias Nasir had joined the TTP in 2011, and suspect Habib Noor alias Sher Habib had joined the banned outfit in 2008. Habib Noor had been involved in terror activities on directions of his commander, said police.

Police said legal action against the suspects was underway, and they were taking information of their other accomplices and their dens. More arrests and recoveries are likely.

Meanwhile, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police arrested nine suspected terrorists in 119 operations in different parts of Punjab. Explosive material had also been recovered from the possession of the suspects, the CTD said.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Muneeb Ahmed, Rafiq Haider, Muhammad Naeem, Iqbal Khan, Mohammad Ahsan, Hamad-ur-Rehman, Shaukat Hussain, Akhtar Khan and Aftab Ahmed. The suspects belong to various banned organisations.

Read more: Rehman Malik appeals to Afghanistan interior minister to arrest TTP’s Ikramullah

One of the suspects, the CTD added, was arrested from Toba Tek Singh, another from Chiniot, two were arrested from Okara, one from Sargodha and four from Gujarat.