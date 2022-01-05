Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in KP operations

Two army personnel have been martyred whereas two terrorists killed and three others arrested in two different operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by ISPR on Wednesday, the intelligence-based operations were conducted in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan District whereas secondly one in Kot Kili village, South Waziristan District.

Two terrorists were gunned down and three others held in exchanges of fire while one surrendered to security forces, the ISPR said, adding that weapons and a huge cache of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists’ possession.

During the operations, 31-year-old sepoy Faridullah, a resident of Karak, and 29-year-old sepoy Shuaib Hassan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with terrorists, the ISPR said.