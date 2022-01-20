UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

The UAE ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of the drone strikes. Image: UAE Embassy PK

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad and thanked him for the solidarity expressed by Pakistani leadership against the Houthi attack, Radio Pakistan reported.

On this occasion, the UAE ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of the drone strikes by Houthi militia in urban areas of Abu Dhabi on January 17.

H.E.Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador in Islamabad, conveys to H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, his sincere condolences to the family of Pakistani citizen who lost his life in Houthi's terrorist attack, wishes speedy recovery for injured pic.twitter.com/GxSqhT3Hed — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) January 19, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi strongly condemned the attacks by Houthi militia and expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives. H.E. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador in Islamabad, meets H.E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who assured him of Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE against terrorist attack by Houthi militias on civilian sites in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/yLumtV3b5R — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) January 19, 2022

On January 19, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, had visited Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood. His Highness Sheikh Al Nayhan had conveyed condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani national in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi on 17-01-2022.

