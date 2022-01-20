Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:04 am

UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

The UAE ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of the drone strikes. Image: UAE Embassy PK

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad and thanked him for the solidarity expressed by Pakistani leadership against the Houthi attack, Radio Pakistan reported.

On this occasion, the UAE ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of the drone strikes by Houthi militia in urban areas of Abu Dhabi on January 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi strongly condemned the attacks by Houthi militia and expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives.

On January 19, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, had visited Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood. His Highness Sheikh Al Nayhan had conveyed condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani national in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi on 17-01-2022.

He had assured the Ambassador Mahmood of every possible support in the repatriation of the dead body of the deceased and treatment of the two Pakistanis injured.

