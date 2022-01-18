Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 05:13 pm

UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid (L), UK High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner (R)—Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday finalised negotiations and is set to sign the pact with the United Kingdom for the repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

The agreement was struck today in Islamabad during a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and UK High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner.

During the meeting, it was conceded that the agreements are in both countries’ best interests, and that progress must be made quickly.

Both the dignitaries were of the view that bilateral agreements will further bolster cooperation between the two countries.

The interior minister stated that Pakistan and the UK have long-standing ties and that they have immense value to Pakistan.

He asserted that Pakistanis living in the UK are helpful in promoting bilateral relations.

On the occasion, British High Commissioner said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom share a warm and multifaceted relationship.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Kabul.

On the other hand, the medical board of the Punjab government has completed the review of Nawaz Sharif’s reports and the board has declared the documents provided regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health as insufficient.

The medical board says that the documents related to Nawaz Sharif’s health are just a letter and correspondence of a doctor adding that there is no medical report from an authoritative body was attached with the letters.

The medical board said in a statement that there is no evidence has been provided to support the claims.

The report of the medical board will be sent to the federal government.

In the light of the decision of the federal cabinet, the Punjab government had constituted a special medical board to review Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports, Punjab government spokesman Hassan Khawar had said in a message on Twitter.

He had said that the Special Medical Board, comprising 9 senior professors, would submit its report within five days.

