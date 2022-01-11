Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 10:30 am

UN chief expresses condolence over loss of lives in Murree tragedy

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image: File

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed condolence over the tragic loss of lives due to a deadly snowstorm in Murree.

At the regular briefing in New York, Spokesman of UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric showed sympathies with the victims, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read more: 22 tourists died of suffocation, heart failure in Murree: medical report

The 22 tourists in the Murree tragedy died of suffocation and heart failure, while trapped in their vehicles amid blizzard, Bol news reported quoting medical reports.

Bol News has obtained medical reports of the deceased, according to which they died because of extremely low temperature and suffocation which led to heart failure.

“The tourists had turned on heaters of their vehicles to protect themselves from cold, however, silencers and other outlets were clogged as they were buried in snow, so the gases accumulating within the vehicle could not find a way out and resultantly caused suffocation and heart failures,” it added.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also formed a seven-member committee for inquiry into the tragic incident of Murree that claimed 22 lives last week.

Read more: Voices of my children crying out of cold still in my head, says a Murree survivor

Chairing a high-level meeting at Gharial in Murree on Sunday evening, he had announced that a committee headed by the additional chief secretary (Home) Punjab would submit its report in seven days (by January 17), Radio Pakistan had reported.

