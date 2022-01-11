Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 03:33 pm

US Senate adopts resolution endorsing 1984 Sikh violence in India as ‘genocide’

Senate of New Jersey, a northeastern state in the United States (US), has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide. Image: File

Senate of New Jersey, a northeastern state in the United States (US), has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide.

The resolution was sponsored by Senator Stephen M Sweeney which will now be referred to the US president and vice-president.

The resolution read that the Sikh genocide began on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the capital territory of Delhi and the states of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal, Pradesh, Rajasthan, Orissa, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

Read more: 200,000 Sikhs have cast votes in Khalistan referendum so far

It noted that the genocide lasted three days during which more than 30,000 Sikhs were brutally murdered.

“On April 16, 2015, the California State Assembly 22 unanimously passed Assembly Concurrent Resolution 34, which 23 recognised the systematic and organized killings of Sikhs by the 24 Indian government in Delhi”, it recalled while mentioning, “On October 17, 2018, the General Assembly of the 27 Commonwealth of Pennsylvania unanimously passed House 28 Resolution HR-1160 declaring the November 1984 anti-Sikh 29 violence as genocide.”

It noted that the eyewitnesses, journalists, and human rights activists have compiled evidence showing that the Indian government and law enforcement officials organised, participated in, and failed to intervene to prevent the killings through direct and indirect means.

The resolution pointed out that mass graves have been discovered in the villages of Hondh Chillar and Pataudi in Haryana in 2011 while claiming that many more will continue to be discovered in the future.

Read more: India refuses to allow PIA to operate special flights for Hindu pilgrims

“The “Widow Colony,” the Tilak Vihar neighborhood in New Delhi, still houses thousands of Sikh women, who were forced to bear mass rape and witness the hacking, burning, and murder of their husbands, fathers, and sons, and who are still calling for justice against the perpetrators,” it said.

It added that many survivors of the Sikh genocide immigrated to the US and established communities in different places.

It concluded, “This resolution recognizes and condemns the state-sponsored violence that targeted Sikhs across India in 1984, an important and historic step towards justice, accountability, and reconciliation, 6 which should be an example to other governments.”

Read More

2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting with 17-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet, with a 17-point agenda including...
2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif asks ECP to disclose details of PTI’s foreign funding

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
4 hours ago
Over 100mn Pakistanis received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
5 hours ago
Pakistan seeks meaningful partnerships with EU nations including Spain: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan desired...
5 hours ago
UN chief expresses condolence over loss of lives in Murree tragedy

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed condolence over the tragic loss of...
20 hours ago
Sindh reports 39 Omicron cases over two days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ICCI
6 mins ago
ICCI for diversification of products, markets to boost exports

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) urged the government...
12 mins ago
Monal, Navy Gold Course sealed over IHC orders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the occupation of...
Shaukat Tarin
13 mins ago
Tax reforms to help bring Rs20 trillion retail sector into tax net: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that...
cuba
22 mins ago
In Cuba, queuing for hours ‘just to be able to eat’

HAVANA: Cubans are no strangers to queuing for everything from bread to toothpaste,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600