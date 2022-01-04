Use of EVMs, I-voting: Envoy briefs ECP team about electoral experience in Brazil

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to benefit from experiences of countries using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Overseas Voting (Internet Voting) technology in elections.

On direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a high level delegation headed by Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan called on Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira to learn about the Brazilian electoral experience on use of EVMs and I-Voting in the context of Brazilian elections.

The Brazilian ambassador briefly told the ECP team about the gradual introduction of technology in the electoral process especially use of EVMs in Brazil where it evolved over a period of 30 years along with its main features, operations and functions during the elections. He also offered support to the ECP in the areas of selection of technology, training and provision of experts along with transfer of technology in elections.

He conveyed that in Brazil, casting vote is compulsory up to 70 years of age. A fine is imposed for not participating in the elections.

The secretary ECP apprised the ambassador of the ongoing development regarding use of technology in elections in the light of recent legal amendments in the law.

The secretary explained that the ECP has been making concerted efforts to acquire the new technology and this requires following International best practices and standards.

He stated that however, inherent challenges for acquiring this technology have to be surmounted where countries like Brazil present a success story. The ECP would like to benefit from the experiences of Brazil which shares numerous electoral and demographic similarities with Pakistan.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation were identified such as technical visits, exchange of experts, sharing technology, training and capacity building of the officials of the ECP.

The secretary ECP and the ambassador agreed to work closely on use of technologies and to formalize relations on the issue between the two countries.

Brazil has more than three decades of electoral technology experience and almost similar demographic and electoral features. It was agreed to institutionalize different components of the EVM and Overseas Voting projects.

The Election Commission has directed the Secretary to benefit from experiences of countries like Philippines, Estonia and others using EVM / I-Voting technology.