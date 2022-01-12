Usman Mirza, GT Road rape, Jatoi cases big challenges for judicial system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Usman Mirza, GT Road rape and Shahrukh Jatoi cases were big challenges for the judicial system.

In a tweet, he questioned why proceedings of these cases could not be held on a day-to-day basis and why they were treated as ordinary cases?

Chaudhry said that the prosecution and the courts should fulfil their responsibility in this regard. The minister said it was the duty of the state to take these cases to a logical conclusion.

The victim couple, who was harassed at the E-11 flat of Islamabad, reportedly have refused to recognise the accused persons and Mirza.

Mirza, the prime accused in the couple harassment case, was arrested on July 7, 2021, after the disturbing video went viral on social media.

In the video, he along with his gang could be clearly seen assaulting the helpless couple and stripping the woman.