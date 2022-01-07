Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MPA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was critically ill a few days back, is spotted displaying his dancing skills on the latest Bollywood song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

A video of a man grooving to a hit Bollywood song is being widely shared online, claiming to be Aamir Liaquat, but he is not a political leader, as many news websites have claimed.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0IBo4J4oqq — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 5, 2022

At first, journalist Aman Malik was one of those who claimed that the video featured the Pakistan MP, he later clarified that it is not the Pakistani politician but a choreographer.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Aamir Liaquat For Lashing Out At Traffic Wardens

A few days back, the famed TV host was being admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated, his Twitter handle confirmed.

However, later it was informed that Liaquat is fine and is currently recovering.

الحمد للہ رب العالمین میری حالت خطرے سے باہر ہے وزیراعظم کا مشکور ہوں جنہوں نے میری صحت سے متعلق تشویش کا اظہار کیا تمام اہل پاکستان کا ہاتھ جوڑ کر شکریہ بالخصوص بانیان پاکستان کی اولادوں کا جو اسپتال کے باہر بڑی تعداد میں جمع ہوگئے ہیں ملتمس ہوں اپنے اپنے گھروں کو روانہ ہوجائیں — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

Politician and television show host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for gracing the screen in shows like Aalim Online, Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga and Pakistan’s biggest ever Ramadan transmission Ramazan Mein BOL. Currently, he is hosting the reality-show BOL House on BOL Entertainment.