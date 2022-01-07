Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 04:07 pm

WATCH: Is Aamir Liaquat rocking the floor on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ despite illness?

Aamir Liaquat dancing video

Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MPA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was critically ill a few days back, is spotted displaying his dancing skills on the latest Bollywood song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

A video of a man grooving to a hit Bollywood song is being widely shared online, claiming to be Aamir Liaquat, but he is not a political leader, as many news websites have claimed.

At first, journalist Aman Malik was one of those who claimed that the video featured the Pakistan MP, he later clarified that it is not the Pakistani politician but a choreographer.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Aamir Liaquat For Lashing Out At Traffic Wardens

A few days back, the famed TV host was being admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated, his Twitter handle confirmed.

However, later it was informed that Liaquat is fine and is currently recovering.

Politician and television show host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for gracing the screen in shows like Aalim Online, Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga and Pakistan’s biggest ever Ramadan transmission Ramazan Mein BOL. Currently, he is hosting the reality-show BOL House on BOL Entertainment.

Read More

16 mins ago
Covid-19: Sindh Govt directs schools to ensure vaccination of students, staff

KARACHI: Sindh Government’s directorate of inspection and registration of private institutions on...
17 mins ago
Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of urea in country

Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar has ruled out the shortage...
33 mins ago
Pakistan Navy continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

As Balochistan continues whirling from the havoc caused by torrential rains in...
35 mins ago
MoU signed between SSUET and Saman e Shifa Foundation

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Saman e...
36 mins ago
SNGPL disconnects thousands of connections for using gas compressors

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected thousands of gas supply...
38 mins ago
Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) diverted its three domestic and international flights...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SBP
2 mins ago
Businessmen demands restoration of 180 days period for export proceeds realisation

KARACHI: The business community has demanded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)...
AUD TO PKR
2 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
British Airways
8 mins ago
British Airways to stop Lahore operations by February end

KARACHI: The British Airways will stop its flight operations to Lahore by...
Shell
13 mins ago
Shell ‘significantly’ boosted by high gas prices

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday that it will win a boost...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600