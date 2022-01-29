Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:47 pm

West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:47 pm
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan—Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the West had criticized China’s attitude towards Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslims but remained silent on the Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

In an exclusive interaction with Chinses journalists, the Prime Minister said in response to a question, China has been criticized around the world for its policies toward Uyghurs. Pakistan has sent its ambassador Moinul Haq there and he found the different ground realities.

He said that the West talks about Uyghur but does not talk about Kashmir. The worst human rights atrocities are taking place in India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated, lamenting the western quiet on the issue. In the occupied land, he claims, nine million people live in an open jail.

Read more: PM Imran briefed on ongoing talks, projects ahead of his China visit

When asked about the situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister encouraged the international community to consider the welfare of the forty million Afghans who are facing a humanitarian crisis. He advised against departing Afghanistan, claiming that doing so would be terrible.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan while hailing the  Chinese development model has stated that Pakistan wants to follow China’s development model in order to achieve inclusive economic growth and elevate its people out of poverty.

He noted that China had lifted 700 million people out of poverty during the last three decades or so. He added that the international community respects this feat since it is unprecedented in human history. China, he continued, is an example for other countries seeking inclusive progress.

When asked about the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the first phase of the project was focused on connectivity and electricity generation.

He stated that the corridor project has now progressed to the next phase of industry relocation to Pakistan. We’re working on creating special economic zones. He also expressed Pakistan’s desire for Chinese collaboration in technology and farm productivity.

Read more: Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris facing intensified siege

In reference to Pakistan’s growing urbanisation, he stated that we want to learn from China’s experience in terms of how they constructed megacities and dealt with urban development.

Pakistan and China have had a seventy-year mutually beneficial partnership, said Imran Khan. He described the Pak-China friendship as “deep” and “becoming stronger with the passage of time.” In difficult times, he noted, both countries have always stood by one other. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought the two countries closer together.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Chinese people on their lunar new year on behalf of the Pakistani people. He expressed excitement about his forthcoming trip to China to watch the Winter Olympics.

In response to China’s sporting achievements, he stated that Pakistan is eager to expand its cooperation with Beijing in this area as well.

Read More

2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases continue to climb fast in Pakistan amid Omicron surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
2 hours ago
PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received an appreciation letter from the relevant...
3 hours ago
COAS calls for unity to counter disinformation campaign by hostile forces

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need...
3 hours ago
At least one killed as building's roof collapsed in Karachi

At least one labourer has been killed while others are injured as...
4 hours ago
Opposition exposed with its defeat despite numerical majority in Senate: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday thanked the Leader...
4 hours ago
Pakistan charting new path for robust, sustainable development: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that relations with China are...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

robot
17 seconds ago
When you have no one to play with, here is a robot plays badminton

Games are usually about a competitive attitude and good sportsmanship. While sports...
chile covid
7 mins ago
Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting...
President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy
8 mins ago
President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of 10 Qatari...
philippines covid
14 mins ago
Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600