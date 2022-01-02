Yasmin Rashid urges family heads to register with NADRA for health cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said only the head of a family will get Sehat Insaf Card which will cover the entire family, while urging them to register with the national database authority for availing the facility.

Addressing the media in Lahore on Sunday, the minister urged the family heads to get themselves registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to avail the health insurance.

She informed that a help desk has been established in the offices of assistant commissioners (ACs) in every tehsil.

Dr Yasmin said the people who have not received health cards yet are the ones who did not get themselves registered.

She said all medical facilities covered under the card will be indoor including treatment of major diseases. Dr Yasmin said all details regarding it are available on the dedicated mobile application.

She said about 133 public and private hospitals in the Lahore division are on the health card panel.

On December 14, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the commencement of a programme to provide health insurance for all Punjab citizens.

As many as 30 million families in Punjab will benefit from the Naya Pakistan health programme. Every family will be able to get treatment of up to Rs1 million from any private or government hospital in a year.

Punjab is the second province to offer residents health insurance after the scheme was successfully launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).