20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 20 terrorists during operations in Panjgur and Naushki as they completed clearance operation, said the media wing of armed forces.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked security forces’ camps in Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2, and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations, Radio Pakistan reported.

In Naushki, nine Terrorists were killed while four security personnel including an officer embraced shahadat during shoot out with terrorists while repulsing terrorist attack.

In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area. Security forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity.

Four fleeing terrorists were killed in Panjgur while other four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in the fresh operation as they refused to surrender. Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer embraced shahadat and six soldiers have been injured during follow up operations in Panjgur lasting 72 hours.

Three terrorists linked to these attacks were also killed on February 4 including two high value targets at Balgatar, Kech, in a follow up clearance operation conducted on a makeshift terrorist hideout.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” said the ISPR.