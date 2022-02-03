3 PTI MNAs offered money to support no-trust motion: Fawad claims

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday claimed that three lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been offered money to support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media after PTI’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting, he said that three PTI MNAs, including one minority member, have quoted that they have been offered money to support the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (NA).

Chaudhry vowed that they would never let horse-trading happen again and said they are keeping an eye on everything.

He challenged the opposition to table the no-trust motion in the next 24 hours and dared ‘it [opposition] would know the reality’.

The minister called Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif as ‘Pakistan’s pictorial face of corruption’ who are facing money laundering cases. “If anybody is to see corruption in Pakistan in photos, you would show them their photos,” he added.

He said that both opposition leaders decided in yesterday’s meeting how much money they are going to put [for horse-trading].

Further, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia is of extreme importance, adding that the premier would leave for his visit in a few hours.

The minister said it would be the first visit to Russia for a Pakistani premier after 23 years.