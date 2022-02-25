Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:26 pm
35 people, including 2 women arrested in crackdown against kite flying

Punjab Police have launched the clampdown across the province—Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Police have launched the clampdown across the province against kite flyers and arrested 35 people including two women.

The operation was carried out in Kasur city of Punjab province, as a result of which 35 accused including 2 women have been arrested, BOL News reported on Friday.

Police officials said that hundreds of kites and strings were also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Police officials said that special teams have been formed for the prevention of kite flying in the city.

Kite flying has been banned across the province due to deaths caused by the sharp thread used in the activity.

During the ongoing year, Punjab police have arrested 2,700 people across the province on the charges of aerial firing and kite flying.

According to a police spokesperson, Punjab police have registered as many as 2,600 cases against both offences in 2022 following the directions of Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

He added that the police have seized more than 187,500 kites and 4,875 spindles during the operations across the province.

Meanwhile, IG has directed the police to engage parents so that children could be protected from participating in kite flying and aerial firing which cause injuries and deaths.

Sardar also urged the citizens to immediately inform the police at its emergency number 15 if they witness any such occurrence.

Earlier, IG had ordered a stern crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing in the province. He said that those involved in the making and selling of kites and metallic strings must be brought to justice.

