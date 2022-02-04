49-member delegation of Command, Staff College Quetta calls on Chief Justice Umar

ISLAMABAD: A 49-member delegation of the Command and Staff College Quetta headed by Lt Colonel, Hashim Iqbal Bajwa and including course participants from military bureaucracy of 20 friendly countries called on the newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial in Islamabad on Friday as part of their study tour.

The chief justice gave the delegation an overview of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. He briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, high courts and district courts to provide relief to the people.

He also told the delegation about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution. He explained that armed forces in Pakistan play very important role and are held in high esteem as they lay down their lives for the cause of the country.

“The armed forces are called in during floods, earthquakes or other calamities to help the civilian and democratic institutes,” he said.

The delegation presented a shield to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the gesture was reciprocated by the CJP who also presented a shield to them.

