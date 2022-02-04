Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

49-member delegation of Command, Staff College Quetta calls on Chief Justice Umar

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm

Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A 49-member delegation of the Command and Staff College Quetta headed by Lt Colonel, Hashim Iqbal Bajwa and including course participants from military bureaucracy of 20 friendly countries called on the newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial in Islamabad on Friday as part of their study tour.

The chief justice gave the delegation an overview of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. He briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, high courts and district courts to provide relief to the people.

Read more: Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

He also told the delegation about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution. He explained that armed forces in Pakistan play very important role and are held in high esteem as they lay down their lives for the cause of the country.

“The armed forces are called in during floods, earthquakes or other calamities to help the civilian and democratic institutes,” he said.

The delegation presented a shield to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the gesture was reciprocated by the CJP who also presented a shield to them.

Read more: Who is Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial?

Read More

2 hours ago
India replies to UN rights experts seeking explanation of Kashmiri activist’s arrest

GENEVA: After ignoring a series of joint communications from UN human experts...
3 hours ago
After 18th Amendment, provincial govts seized powers: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said under...
4 hours ago
Pakistan, China ink framework agreement on industrial cooperation under CPEC

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial...
4 hours ago
Security forces recover weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ghulam Khan Khel...
5 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan says CPEC delivering tangible benefits

Prime Minister Imran Khan says CPEC delivering tangible benefitsBEIJING: Terming the China...
5 hours ago
'Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan'

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that some militant groups, with the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dogecoin to PKR
30 seconds ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 4th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
OMR TO PKR
2 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 4th February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
AUD TO PKR
6 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
GBP TO PKR
9 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600