05th Feb, 2022. 09:58 am
5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

05th Feb, 2022. 09:58 am
Bol News reported that tremors were felt in KP. Image: File

PESHAWAR: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude has jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bol news reported on Saturday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said seismological center. The tremors were felt in Mardan, Chitral, Malakand and other districts of KP.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority director general said no report of life or property loss was received by the PDMA so far. He said the PDMA was continuously in contact with the district administrations.

“The PDMA control room is completely active. People should report any unfortunate incident on helpline 1700,” he said.

On January 17, at least 26 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan, an official had said.

The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, spokesman for the province Baz Mohammad Sarwary had told AFP.

The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake,” Sarwary had said, adding that four more were injured.

