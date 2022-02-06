Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Feb, 2022. 04:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

6 killed, 1 injured in car-trailer collision in Balochistan

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Feb, 2022. 04:01 pm
6 killed, 1 injured in car-trailer collision in Balochistan

The accident occurred on a national highway in the Sohrab area of the district—Representative image

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and another seriously injured in a car-trailer collision in the Kalat district of Balochistan province, local media reported Sunday.

According to the reports, the accident occurred on a national highway in the Sohrab area of the district after the car lost control due to overspeeding and collided with the trailer parked on the roadside.

The injured was taken to the provincial capital Quetta for treatment, security officials told local media.

Read more: Two school kids perish in train-wagon collision

Earlier in January, at least four children were killed because of a collision between a trailer and a rickshaw in Ahmadpur Sharqia (east).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar extended heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased children and ordered the authorities concerned to take legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

Read more: Railroad accidents haunt Pindi

At least two people travelling to Iran were killed in a road accident on the Northern Bypass on November 25 last year in Karachi.

The passenger bus, which collided with a truck, was carrying mostly pilgrims. The mishap left one man and one woman dead and 12 others wounded. Officials from the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital had said that the dead bodies and injured were brought to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Read more: Two killed in road accident on Karachi Northern Bypass

Both the deceased could not be identified. However, the injured were identified as Ghulam Ali, 25, Mureed Ali, 45, Ms Khursheed, 45, Aamna, 17, Azhar Mehdi, 21, Namja, 62, Taqi, 70, Sabeeqa Abbas, 56, Rana Zaidi, 45, Aale Raza and Shabana, 48. A 45-year-old critically injured also could not be identified.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Govt will respond to opposition’s no-confidence motion in constitutional manner: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said...
3 hours ago
PM iterates 'zero tolerance' against mob lynching after Khanewal incident

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday took notice of the mob...
3 hours ago
Woman sets fire to ballot box in Karak district

KARAK: During the local government elections in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,...
3 hours ago
US to also face difficulties, if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran on Sunday said everyone, except the United States,...
5 hours ago
Breaking nexus between terrorists, their sympathisers imperative for defeating terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that...
7 hours ago
Culture of coaching

KARACHI: There was a time when education was not just about going...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ANF foils Ice smuggling bid at Bacha Khan Airport
17 mins ago
ANF foils Ice smuggling bid at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR: The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted a bid to...
44 mins ago
Fifth death anniversary of police officers martyred in Mall Road blast observed today

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Saturday observed fifth death anniversary of the police...
Thief
1 hour ago
Thief ask for alms from the shopkeeper, does the hilarious act when refuses

A video of a thief taking something so petty has gone viral...
Pakistan reports 3,206 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 3,206 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,206 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600