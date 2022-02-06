6 killed, 1 injured in car-trailer collision in Balochistan

The accident occurred on a national highway in the Sohrab area of the district—Representative image

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and another seriously injured in a car-trailer collision in the Kalat district of Balochistan province, local media reported Sunday.

According to the reports, the accident occurred on a national highway in the Sohrab area of the district after the car lost control due to overspeeding and collided with the trailer parked on the roadside.

The injured was taken to the provincial capital Quetta for treatment, security officials told local media.

Read more: Two school kids perish in train-wagon collision

Earlier in January, at least four children were killed because of a collision between a trailer and a rickshaw in Ahmadpur Sharqia (east).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar extended heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased children and ordered the authorities concerned to take legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

Read more: Railroad accidents haunt Pindi

At least two people travelling to Iran were killed in a road accident on the Northern Bypass on November 25 last year in Karachi.

The passenger bus, which collided with a truck, was carrying mostly pilgrims. The mishap left one man and one woman dead and 12 others wounded. Officials from the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital had said that the dead bodies and injured were brought to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Read more: Two killed in road accident on Karachi Northern Bypass

Both the deceased could not be identified. However, the injured were identified as Ghulam Ali, 25, Mureed Ali, 45, Ms Khursheed, 45, Aamna, 17, Azhar Mehdi, 21, Namja, 62, Taqi, 70, Sabeeqa Abbas, 56, Rana Zaidi, 45, Aale Raza and Shabana, 48. A 45-year-old critically injured also could not be identified.