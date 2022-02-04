After 18th Amendment, provincial govts seized powers: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the powers were supposed to devolve to lower level. However, following the amendment, the provincial governments seized the powers, he added.

He said powers should be devolved from centre to lower level. Devolution of power solved problems, he maintained. He said Article 140A defined the system of local government.

Article 140A of the Constitution states: “Each province shall, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.”

Mustafa Kamal said the Sindh government received Rs1,200 billion annually including Rs1,000 billion from the federation under the National Finance Commission (NFC), but the government did not transfer the money to the local government.

The PSP chairman said corruption was on the rise in Sindh. He said the funds were never distributed among districts in the province.

On January 31, Mustafa Kamal had said that a resource allocation formula under the Provincial Finance Commission was the prime demand of his party before the Sindh government.

Kamal, leading a protest sit-in against the Sindh Local Bodies Act at the Fawwara Chowk, in his media talk, had said that unfortunately billions of rupees sent by the federal government got stuck in the Sindh Chief Minister House rather than going to the districts.

“We want the Sindh government to make a system under the Provincial Finance Commission. We have made a draft that encapsulates a proper mechanism which sheds light on the provision of financial resources to the districts,” he had said.