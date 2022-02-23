Ahsan Iqbal’s plea for acquittal dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking former federal minister and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal’s plea for acquittal in Narowal Sports City Complex reference.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali pronounced a reserved judgment on the plea of ​​Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Complex reference.

The Islamabad accountability court had reserved judgment on the plea of ​ the former minister in a reference regarding misuse of powers in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Complex.

Ahsan Iqbal’s lawyer Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi was seeking acquittal in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

He told the court that NAB failed to present any evidence of personal corruption, adding that NAB could not prove any irregularity in the plan.

Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi said that the purpose of the reference and arrest was only to discredit Ahsan Iqbal. Ahsan Iqbal was subjected to political revenge.

The Defence Counsel said that Narowal Sports City was a project of public interest, the project was approved by relevant forums including CDWP.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court reserved its decision on the plea of ​​Ahsan Iqbal and adjourned the hearing till February 23.