‘Aik Papi Idhar, Aik Papi Udhar’: Altaf Hussain Celebrates Victory

Altaf Hussain, the controversial founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was found not guilty by a London jury. The jury believes the MQM leader did not incite terrorist activities in Karachi.

Altaf Hussain is one of the most divisive individuals in Pakistani politics. The British-Pakistani is currently living in exile in the United Kingdom. He was declared a fugitive by Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court on allegations of murder, targeted killings, treason, inciting violence, and hate speeches. The MQM founder would occasionally create headlines with his remarks and public appearances. He just had a cordial exchange with TikToker Hareem Shah.

The exiled MQM leader was charged with inciting violence with his remarks on August 22, 2016. Mrs. Justice May of Kingston Crown Court, on the other hand, acquitted Altaf Hussain of the allegations. When Altaf Hussain delivered his two addresses from London to his fans in Karachi, the majority of the jury (10 out of 12) declared him not guilty.

From MQM leader @AltafHussain_90 to everyone after his massive victory at Kingston Crown Court. MQM Pakistan should watch this 😀 pic.twitter.com/TPTqsRiSlw — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 15, 2022

The video of Altaf Hussain celebrating the judgement in “typical Altaf bhai” way has gone viral on social media. Netizens are stunned by the ‘not guilty’ judgement.