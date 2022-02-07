Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 12:01 pm
Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother disqualified from contesting LG polls

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (L), Umar Amin Gandapur (R)—Image: File

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday has disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, a local body candidate and brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from contesting the Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil Mayor election.

The ECP has pronounced its verdict in the case against continuous violation of the code of conduct by the Federal Minister and his brother Umar Amin Gandapur.

Announcing the verdict, the Chief Election Commissioner said that PTI candidate Umar Amin Gandapur will not be able to contest the election for the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat on 13 February as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.

Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur was disqualified by the Election Commission while Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was barred from participating in the local body election campaign.

However, the Election Commission has lifted the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur’s visit to Dera Ismail Khan and said that Ali Amin Gandapur will be able to participate in family celebrations.

The decision further said that if Ali Amin Gandapur violates the Code of Conduct again, ECP will take strict action against him.

On February 4, ECP ordered the forcible ‘ouster’ of Ali Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan district during the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

