Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:52 pm
All minorities on same page for promoting interfaith harmony: Governor Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that minorities are safe in Pakistan and the government is ensuring complete religious freedom for them.

The governor was speaking at the opening ceremony of an art exhibition on “Interfaith Harmony” organised by the Switzerland Embassy at Governor House, Lahore.

On the occasion, he said that international human rights bodies, including the United Nations (UN), must take note of the atrocities being committed against the minorities in India.

He added that it was welcoming that all minorities in Pakistan including Sikhs, Christians, and Hindus are on the same page for the promotion of religious harmony in the country.

He expressed that whenever anyone in Pakistan tried to conspire against religious harmony, they failed.

The government is also taking practical steps to promote religious harmony, Sarwar said and added that it was a collective responsibility to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

He said the religious freedom and protection enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan is an example for the whole world. “We are protecting the religious freedom of minorities in Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he stressed.

Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, Benedict de Cerjat, praised the government’s efforts for religious harmony and said that the entire world needs to work together to promote interfaith harmony. He added peace is only possible by the eradication of extremism from the world through religious harmony.

Ruet e Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that people of all religions should work together for the promotion of religious harmony in Pakistan.

He added if people make decisions keeping in view the larger interest of the country and the nation, those who try to create chaos in Pakistan will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Shanila Ruth said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is ensuring the rights of minorities.

At the end of the ceremony, the governor distributed certificates among the students who got positions in the art exhibition.

