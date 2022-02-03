Allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats & civil servants declared illegal by IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the plot allotment scheme for judges, bureaucrats, and government employees in special sectors of the federal capital as illegal and unconstitutional.

A bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani pronounced the reserved verdict in the case pertaining to the allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats, and civil servants in special sectors of Islamabad.

Read more: IHC issues notice to Chairman NAB in Musharraf assets case

The court said in its verdict that the schemes in Sectors F-12, G-12, F-14, and F-15 are unconstitutional, illegal, and against the public interest. The ruling said judges, bureaucrats, and public office holders cannot pursue a policy of self-interest against the public interest, adding that the job of the jurists and bureaucrats is to serve people. Read more: Illegal construction in Murree to create ‘big issues’ in next five years, warns LHC IHC that Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) cannot design a scheme against the constitution.

The bench issued directions to the housing ministry secretary to put its verdict before the federal cabinet within two weeks. The court expressed hope that the cabinet and prime minister would devise a policy for four sectors keeping in view the public interest.