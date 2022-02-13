ANF foils Ice smuggling bid at Bacha Khan Airport

3.030 grams of crystal methamphetamine were recovered from the possession of the accused—Image: File

PESHAWAR: The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted a bid to smuggle drugs at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, apprehending one person.

The passenger named Adnan was heading to Doha when, during a search, the law enforcement agency seized 3.030 grams of crystal methamphetamine from his possession, BOL News reported on Sunday.

According to ASF, the apprehended man is a resident of the Khyber agency, saying the accused had skillfully hidden the drugs in his bag.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been started, said the officials.

Earlier in January, ANF conducted an intelligence-based operation and nabbed a drug peddler who was involved in supplying narcotics to students.

According to ANF officials, 180 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of accused Rafiullah, a resident of the Hangu district.

The officials further informed that the total weight of the recovered MDMA drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, is 84 grams and the accused has been taken into custody and transferred to ANF police station for further investigations.