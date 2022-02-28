Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:57 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Anti-polio drive targeting over 34m children launched countrywide

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:57 am
Anti-polio drive targeting over 34m children launched countrywide

As part of the national immunisation days, the five days campaign will be commenced from today—Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: A massive anti-polio drive has been embarked on Monday, targeting over 34 million children under the age of five years in different parts of the country.

As part of the national immunisation days, the five days campaign will be commenced from today (28 February).

During the drive, over 2.5 million children aged one to five years old in Balochistan would be given anti-polio drops.

Approximately ten thousand teams have been formed for this purpose.

Read more: SAPM Faisal Sultan launches nationwide immunisation campaign for ‘polio free’ Pakistan

In Sindh, anti-polio drops will be administered to over 10 million children under the age of five in 30 districts.

The campaign will involve 70,000 anti-polio workers and 10,000 anti-polio supervisors.

In Punjab, the government has set a target of vaccinating 22 million children, with over 150,000 polio workers on the ground.

Earlier in February, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his visit, Gates has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio.

Also read: PM Imran lauds Bill Gates on unending support for polio eradication

Taking to Twitter, he appreciated the premier and also lauded Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio.

“Thank you Imran Khan for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio,” said Gates in his message.

“I’m encouraged by the country’s commitment to eradication and am optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can #endpolio.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Afghanistan to discuss cross-border coordination today

Senior officials of Commerce ministries of Pakistan and Afghanistan to meet at...
11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt, UNICEF launch school enrollment campaign in province

Balochistan government in collaboration with UNICEF launched a school admission campaign across...
11 hours ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zhalay Sarhadi shared her gorgeous photos of herself in a white dress...
12 hours ago
Pak-Afghan border reopened at Chaman

Pak-Afghan border between Chaman and Spin Buldak, which had closed after armed...
14 hours ago
Canterbury Archbishop says comes to Pakistan for promotion of interfaith, peace and love

At the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, Archbishop Canterbury England Justin...
14 hours ago
Mawra Hocane’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Mawra Hocane is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shae Gill Pasoori singer
16 mins ago
Here’s how ‘Pasoori’ star Shae Gill start out as a singer

Coke Studio’s latest hit number Pasoori featuring singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has...
25 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to address the nation today in wake of Russia-Ukraine issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation on Monday and will...
Murad Ali Shah
45 mins ago
PM Imran’s removal from power is voice of nation, says Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that Prime...
56 mins ago
PSL-7: Congratulations pour in for Lahore Qalandars on convincing victory in final

Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for the first...
Adsence Ad 300X600