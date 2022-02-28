Anti-polio drive targeting over 34m children launched countrywide

As part of the national immunisation days, the five days campaign will be commenced from today—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: A massive anti-polio drive has been embarked on Monday, targeting over 34 million children under the age of five years in different parts of the country.

As part of the national immunisation days, the five days campaign will be commenced from today (28 February).

During the drive, over 2.5 million children aged one to five years old in Balochistan would be given anti-polio drops.

Approximately ten thousand teams have been formed for this purpose.

In Sindh, anti-polio drops will be administered to over 10 million children under the age of five in 30 districts.

The campaign will involve 70,000 anti-polio workers and 10,000 anti-polio supervisors.

In Punjab, the government has set a target of vaccinating 22 million children, with over 150,000 polio workers on the ground.

Earlier in February, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his visit, Gates has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio.

Taking to Twitter, he appreciated the premier and also lauded Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio.

“Thank you Imran Khan for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio,” said Gates in his message.

“I’m encouraged by the country’s commitment to eradication and am optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can #endpolio.”