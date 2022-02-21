ATC acquits three alleged target killers of MQM-L on lack of evidence

The nominated suspects were charged with killing three activists of MQM-Haqiqi amid the chaos. Image: File

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Karachi on Monday acquitted activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L) including three alleged target killers on lack of evidence, Bol News reported.

The prosecution remained failed to prove Raees Mama, Shahid Japani, and others including Kashif, Atif Ali, and Ayaz guilty of the offences.

The police maintained that the suspects caused chaos in the Landhi area of Karachi in 2013 on the directives of then MQM leadership.

It added that the nominated suspects killed three activists of MQM-Haqiqi amid the chaos.

The court termed the evidence against the suspects as lacking and ordered to release the suspects if they are not nominated in any other case.