Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ayezha Khan shares a cute photo with fans

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:39 pm
Ayezha Khan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ayezha khan, an actress, is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing a white outfit on her Instagram account while writing in the caption of the photo with hashtag “# comingsoon ”

The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 21,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

Read More

55 mins ago
Meghan Markle's extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a "daughter"

Meghan Markle, who left the royal family and moved to the United...
58 mins ago
American Idol Judges give out first platinum ticket

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host...
1 hour ago
Yashma Gill’s new bold picture sets the internet on fire

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
1 hour ago
Hania Aamir lands in hot water due to her backless outfit

Hania Aamir stole the spotlight at the trailer launch event of her...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a "daughter"

When Princess Charlotte wears a tiara in public for the first time,...
2 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton break their silence on the invasion of Ukraine

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their support for Ukraine...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Madiha Imam looks pretty in pink!
4 mins ago
Madiha Imam looks pretty in pink!

Madiha Imam is a beautiful and accomplished actress in Pakistan's entertainment business....
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
7 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 release date, specs & Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will become available for pre-order from...
Honda
33 mins ago
Honda Introduces a New Bikes Installment Plan

Atlas Honda has teamed up with Silk Bank to offer a 24-month...
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report
38 mins ago
U.S. abuse of force, sanctions violates human rights in other countries: report

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States abused force and sanctions,...
Adsence Ad 300X600