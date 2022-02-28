Ayezha Khan shares a cute photo with fans

Ayezha khan, an actress, is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing a white outfit on her Instagram account while writing in the caption of the photo with hashtag “# comingsoon ”

The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 21,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com