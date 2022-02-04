The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has constituted a three member full bench to hear petition challenging the appointment of Azam Suleman to the post of Provincial Ombudsman.

The bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza will take up the petition on February 7.

At the last hearing, a single bench had ordered the authorities to submit the service record of the provincial ombudsman.

The petitioner claimed that Azam Suleman did not meet the requirements for the post of provincial ombudsman. According to the petitioner, for appointment to the post of Provincial Ombudsman, one should have a degree in law, which Azam Suleman does not have.

The petition has sought annulment of his appointment.