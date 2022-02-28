Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Mohammad Zafar

28th Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

BHC declares petition against PECA Ordinance admissible

Mohammad Zafar

28th Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm

The Balochistan High Court (BHC). Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has declared the constitutional petition of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance admissible.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan and directed him to file a reply within two weeks.

Chief Justice of BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Barech heard the constitutional petition of the BUJ and Balochistan Bar Council.

Inter-Provincial Chairman Balochistan Bar Council, Advocate Rahib Buledi, appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Read more: PECA law to stay with certain changes: Attorney General clears the air

He argued that the PECA, 2016 was amended under a Presidential Ordinance. In the presence of democratic institutions, the ordinance was unconstitutional and illegal. So, it should be declared null and void, he said.

After hearing the arguments, the high court declared the constitutional petition admissible and directed to issue notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan and also directed the Attorney General to submit a reply within two weeks.

Former Supreme Court Bar President Amanullah Kanrani also appeared in the court and offered his full support at the next hearing in support of the constitutional petition against the PECA Amendment Ordinance.

After which the hearing was adjourned.

Shahzada Zulfiqar, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President, Irfan Saeed, President Balochistan Union of Journalists and Manzoor Ahmed, General Secretary BUJ were present on the occasion.

Other officials and journalists including Jabbar Baloch and Gulzar Shah were also present.

Talking to media after the hearing, Advocate Rahib Buledi said that the BUJ and Balochistan Bar Council had challenged the PECA Presidential Ordinance.

“It is welcome that the petition has been declared admissible by the Balochistan High Court. It is the malice of the government to cruelly amend the PECA Act through a Presidential Ordinance,” he added.

“We have asked the court to declare the PECA Amendment Ordinance null and void,” he further said.

BUJ President Irfan Saeed said that journalists would take the Amendment Ordinance to its logical conclusion.

“The government wants to stifle journalists through black law which we will not allow,” he maintained.

He said that lawyers were against the oppressive law. “Civil society and political parties are also with us,” he said.

Read More

1 hour ago
Korangi Causeway robbery suspects remanded in police custody

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded two suspects, allegedly involved in an...
3 hours ago
PM Imran to announce measures to provide relief to the nation: Farrukh

Islamabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on...
3 hours ago
‘Pakistani students to be evacuated from Ukraine when crowd would get thin at border’

JACOBABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistani students would...
3 hours ago
Visit of Archbishop Justin Welby to help promote peace dialogue: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has...
3 hours ago
'Govt not afraid of any long march', Farrukh tells opposition

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that...
3 hours ago
Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 in Pakistan

Pakistan Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 that is the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Counseling on premarital screening for Thalassaemia important to reduce cases: President Alvi
8 mins ago
President Arif Alvi calls for promoting IT related education

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for promoting the...
Karachi Police arrest inter-provincial drug smuggler
12 mins ago
Karachi Police arrest inter-provincial drug smuggler

KARACHI: Police have arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler and recovered more than...
16 mins ago
Amanda Bynes is planning to remove her conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes, an American actress, seeks to dissolve her nearly nine-year conservatorship....
36 mins ago
Are you ready to go back in the 60s? Steven Spielberg is in the making of a new film based on Frank Bullitt

Seems like a lot of people are working to bring back the...
Adsence Ad 300X600