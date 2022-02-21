Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Bilawal vows to ‘shake’ PTI-led govt with long march

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said his party never left the field open for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vowed to shake the government with the long march commencing from Karachi on February 27.

While addressing a convention in Peshawar, Bilawal said his party is fighting for the rights of the masses and reiterated that they would only resort to the constitutional way to oust the PTI government.

Read more: Fawad challenges opposition to hold long march on Islamabad

He reaffirmed that PPP will fight with political opponents only democratically, claiming that the long march would be taken out to inflict damage to the ‘puppet government’.

Referring to opposition parties, he added that friends advised them to resign from the assemblies but PPP persuaded them to fight the ruling party in elections.

He said PTI-led government, in its three years, gave nothing but destruction, remarking that Transparency International (TI) also declared the incumbent government as the most corrupt.

Read more: Bilawal green-lights route plan of ‘Awami March’

He said PPP endorses the introduction of a no-trust motion against [Prime Minister Imran Khan] while adding that those who were not in its favour are now coming on ‘one-page’.

He added that Imran Khan used to boast a lot but kept on taking ‘U-turns’. Bilawal claimed that the premier did not reply to any of their questions in the National Assembly (NA).

Read More

1 hour ago
PTI MPA demands suspension of DIG East, SSP Korangi, SHO over street crimes

KARACHI: In a letter to the Sindh police additional inspector general, Pakistan...
1 hour ago
PM Imran, Chairman Senate discuss overall political situation of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on...
2 hours ago
CM Shah summons important meeting on Karachi law & order issue

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday has summoned...
2 hours ago
After curbs on mainstream media, govt muzzling social media: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Monday that after imposing curbs on...
2 hours ago
PTI asks ECP to 'instantly' hear petition against Senator Gilani

Parliamentary Law Secretary Maleeka Bukhari on Monday said the Election Commission of...
2 hours ago
UNICEF executive director acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards child rights, SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director of United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Diana
6 mins ago
Kristen Stewart bashed for ‘irresponsibly’ attempting to puke in her Diana role

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart's comments about 'trying to puke'...
Alexandra Daddario
11 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario's house was reportedly targeted by 'an enraged man' who refused...
12 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
PSL 7 Points table
14 mins ago
Today’s PSL 7 Points table on, 21st February 2022

PSL 7 Points table: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 30th match...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600