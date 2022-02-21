Bilawal vows to ‘shake’ PTI-led govt with long march

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said his party never left the field open for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vowed to shake the government with the long march commencing from Karachi on February 27.

While addressing a convention in Peshawar, Bilawal said his party is fighting for the rights of the masses and reiterated that they would only resort to the constitutional way to oust the PTI government.

He reaffirmed that PPP will fight with political opponents only democratically, claiming that the long march would be taken out to inflict damage to the ‘puppet government’. Referring to opposition parties, he added that friends advised them to resign from the assemblies but PPP persuaded them to fight the ruling party in elections.

He said PTI-led government, in its three years, gave nothing but destruction, remarking that Transparency International (TI) also declared the incumbent government as the most corrupt.

He said PPP endorses the introduction of a no-trust motion against [Prime Minister Imran Khan] while adding that those who were not in its favour are now coming on ‘one-page’.

He added that Imran Khan used to boast a lot but kept on taking ‘U-turns’. Bilawal claimed that the premier did not reply to any of their questions in the National Assembly (NA).