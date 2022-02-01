BLA terrorist arrested in Bolan District

Counter Terrorism Department of Police on Tuesday arrested a member of proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Bolan District, Balochistan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a member of separatist BLA group was rounded up during an Information Based Operation from Bolan District.

“The accused, identified as Muhammad Ghous alias Ghousia, was traveling from District Harnai to Mach Bolan and wanted to carry out terrorist activity in Mach area,” the spokesperson claimed.

Read more: Terrorist attacks in Pakistan saw 42% increase in 2021: Report

“Explosives, prima card, other items were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist,” he added.

A case has been registered against the accused and “an investigation has been launched to arrest the remaining members of the network, said the spokesperson.

Earlier, in an intelligence based operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and recovered explosive material from his possession in Gwadar.

The CTD spokesperson said 1,878 grammes explosive material, 66-inch primacord (detonating cord) and a detonator were recovered from the terrorist’s den.

The spokesman said investigation was underway to arrest other members of the TTP network in the city.

Read more: In January 2022, militant attacks slightly declined but human losses went up

He said CTD Makran received the information that a terrorist of TTP was coming from Chib Rekhani Cross and he intended to carry out terrorist activity in the city.

An FIR has been lodged against the arrested terrorist at Police Station CTD Makran.

Two terrorists belonging to the TTP and trained in Afghanistan were arrested from Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, Bol News had reported on January 1.