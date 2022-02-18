Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:51 pm
CCTV footage of journalist Athar Mateen’s murder surfaces

KARACHI: A surveillance camera footage of the murder incident of news channel journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed has surfaced on Friday, Bol news reported.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows the two motorcycle-riding assailants who try to stop a car while pointing gun towards it. The car driver speedily hits them from one side. The suspects survive the hit.

The slain journalist also reaches the exact same spot after dropping his children at school in the morning. He also hits the motorcycle falling the suspects on the ground. Then, he reverses his car and again tries to run over the bike but in vain. Meanwhile, the robbers opened fire on him leaving him dead.

Read more: Sindh CM, governor direct police to immediately arrest TV journalist’s murderers

Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said police had found some information about murderers of Athar Mateen Ahmed and soon they would apprehend them.

The Karachi police chief said he was sorry to hear about the journalist’s death. He said the police would try their best to arrest the suspects. Police’s policy was clear against street crimes, he said.

Giving tips against street criminals while talking to media, he said, “Police should do their best to make good cases. Street criminals should be identified and their old record should be checked. Intelligence-based actions should be taken in the areas where street criminals are dwelling.”

