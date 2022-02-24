Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:56 pm
Chairman BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Expresses Condolence over Death of Rehman Malik

Rehman Malik

The Founder and Chairman of BOL, Mr Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh offered his deep condolence to the bereaved family and lauded the services of late Rehman Malik.

On his twitter handle, Shaikh posted, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Mr Rehman Malik. He was among those few politicians who tried to fight Pakistan’s case at every level. May Almighty Allah rests the departed soul in eternal peace & give courage to his family to bear the loss!”

The PPP senator, Rehman Malik, had been hospitalized earlier this month in Islamabad due to COVID-19 related complications where his lungs got severely affected, according to his spokesperson Riaz Ahmed Turi.

The PPP leader was born in December 1951 in Sialkot. He served as the interior minister from 2008 to 2013. During his rule, he was awarded the country’s highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Shujaat, by the Government of Pakistan. Malik also honored with one of the most appreciated civil decorations — the Nishan-e-Imtiaz from the state. The country has experienced a wave of mourning due to such sad demise of Rehman Malik.

