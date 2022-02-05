Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

CJP slams arrest of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah in IIOJK, calls for his release

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm

Authorities in IIOJK arrested Fahad Shah, editor of the privately-owned news portal The Kashmir Walla, at a police station in the southern Kashmiri city of Pulwama, where he had been summoned earlier that day for questioning. Image courtesy: cpj.org

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has sharply criticised the arrest of journalist Fahad Shah in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

The body called for Shah’s immediate and unconditional release and to cease detaining members of the press.

“The arrest of Fahad Shah shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Washington, said in a statement.

“Authorities must immediately release Fahad Shah, and all other journalists behind bars, and cease detaining and harassing journalists for simply doing their jobs,” he added.

According to media reports, authorities in IIOJK arrested Shah, editor of the privately-owned news portal The Kashmir Walla, at a police station in the southern Kashmiri city of Pulwama, where he had been summoned earlier that day for questioning.

In a statement republished in those reports, police claimed that Shah had been identified among “some Facebook users and [news] portals” that had published “anti-national content,” but did not mention any specific content.

Read more: Kashmir’s voice gagged, another blow to democracy

A police first information report (FIR) is the first step in opening an investigation, which CPJ reviewed, states that Fahad Shah is being investigated for alleged sedition and making statements causing public mischief, both crimes under the Indian penal code, and of unlawful activities under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. If charged and convicted of those offenses, he could face up to seven years imprisonment under Indian law.

Before his detention, Shah told CPJ in a phone interview that police had questioned him on February 1 about The Kashmir Walla’s coverage of a gunfight between militants and government forces on January 30, which was published on the outlet’s website and its official Facebook page.

Read more: UN chief urges respect for human rights of all, including Kashmiris

Shah has also repeatedly advocated for the release of Sajad Gul, a contributor to The Kashmir Walla, on his Twitter account, where he has about 55,000 followers.

Gul was arrested on January 5, as CPJ documented at the time. He was granted bail on January 15, but police filed another dossier against him on the following day and he remains in detention, according to news reports.

CPJ said it repeatedly called Kashmir Police Director General Dilbag Singh and Pulwama Police Senior Superintendent Ghulam Geelani, and contacted them via messaging app for comment, but did not receive any replies.

Read More

1 hour ago
PM Imran to hold meetings with Chinese PM, Uzbek president, UNSG in Beijing today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with the Chinese premier, the...
2 hours ago
Time to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people, says army chief

RAWALPINDI: Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and...
2 hours ago
Five coalminers die in blast on outskirt of Quetta

QUETTA: At least five coalminers died and as many others wounded on...
3 hours ago
Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Saturday (today) to...
4 hours ago
5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

PESHAWAR: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude has jolted different parts of Khyber...
15 hours ago
Full bench formed to hear plea seeking annulment of provincial ombudsman’s appointment  

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has constituted a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for abusing two children

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotheram was sentenced by a...
32 mins ago
Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by IMF, claims Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the rupee has started appreciating following...
37 mins ago
Karachi, Faisalabad water projects figure in PM’s meetings with Chinese investors: Fawad

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that...
60 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating Platinum Jubilee in June

On February 6, Britain will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600