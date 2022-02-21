Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
CM Shah summons important meeting on Karachi law & order issue

Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday has summoned an important meeting on the law and order situation of Karachi at 4pm.

While addressing the media in Karachi, CM expressed grave concerns about the surge in street crimes in the megacity, saying that maintenance of law and order is his responsibility.

He said that in the meeting, the police will furnish recommendations to eradicate street crimes in Karachi.

Read more: Aminul Haque gives strategy on how to tackle street crimes in Karachi

He reiterated that rising unemployment is a big catalyst in the rising crime rate.

Shah said that people from different countries live in Karachi, and they also have to bear the brunt of what is happening in Afghanistan. However, he said that ‘I cannot be absolved from my responsibility’.

Read more: JI to hold protests against street crimes at 50 locations in Karachi today

He complained that the federal government has almost ousted provinces from the National Action Plan (NAP).

