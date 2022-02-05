Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 02:15 pm
CM Usman Buzdar announces new forensic laboratory in South Punjab

The forensic laboratory will be built in Dera Ghazi Khan which will assist the police, prosecution, and judiciary. Image: File

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced to establish a modern forensic laboratory for South Punjab, Bol News reported.

According to the details, the forensic laboratory will be built in Dera Ghazi Khan. CM said the establishment of a laboratory will assist the police, prosecution, and judiciary. Citing the successful example of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), he said its performance was not just commended locally but globally.

Read more: Noor Mukadam Murder Case: Strong Forensic Evidence Collected Against Zahir Jaffer

CM said modern equipment and professional staff in the forensic laboratory provide irrefutable evidence. He said PFSA proved its performance by successfully tracing all high-profile cases.

Read more: Child victim’s testimony enough to convict rapist on negative DNA, forensic reports: LHC rules

CM said the Centre of Forensic Sciences Training Lab at PFSA is not an honour just for Punjab but the entire country, adding that staff from other provinces will also be trained at the centre.

Further, Buzdar said the government will soon render resources for establishing buildings of food, drug, and agricultural authorities.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that South Punjab suffered in the past due to injustice and was kept deprived of its due share in jobs and budgets.

