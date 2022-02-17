CNG supply to again be suspended from tomorrow

KARACHI: Supply of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has again been announced to be suspended for 72 hours soon after it was resumed following a hiatus of two and a half months, Bol news reported on Thursday.

Senior Vice Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Shoaib Khanji said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had once again announced to suspend supply of the CNG. He said the pricy gas and its closure was a conspiracy to ruin the CNG sector.

All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association’s spokesperson, Sumair Najmal Hussain said only after three days supply of the CNG, the SSGC announced to shut down CNG stations for 72 hours. He said the CNG stations would remain closed from Friday morning till Monday 8:00 am.

On February 14, filling stations of the CNG had been reopened across Sindh after two and a half months.

The CNG stations had been shut down on December 1. CNG supply would continue to RLNG stations as well, a statement issued by the government had read.

On November 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced to suspend gas supply to CNG filling stations for two and a half months in winter to meet the additional demand of domestic consumers.