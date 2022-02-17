Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

CNG supply to again be suspended from tomorrow

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Compressed Natural Gas

Compressed Natural Gas. Image: File

KARACHI: Supply of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has again been announced to be suspended for 72 hours soon after it was resumed following a hiatus of two and a half months, Bol news reported on Thursday.

Senior Vice Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Shoaib Khanji said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had once again announced to suspend supply of the CNG. He said the pricy gas and its closure was a conspiracy to ruin the CNG sector.

All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association’s spokesperson, Sumair Najmal Hussain said only after three days supply of the CNG, the SSGC announced to shut down CNG stations for 72 hours. He said the CNG stations would remain closed from Friday morning till Monday 8:00 am.

Read more: CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

On February 14, filling stations of the CNG had been reopened across Sindh after two and a half months.

The CNG stations had been shut down on December 1. CNG supply would continue to RLNG stations as well, a statement issued by the government had read.

On November 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced to suspend gas supply to CNG filling stations for two and a half months in winter to meet the additional demand of domestic consumers.

Read More

2 hours ago
Fawad seeks solution from opposition for not increasing petrol price

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting...
14 hours ago
ATC acquits Uzair Baloch of another case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples’...
15 hours ago
Six terrorists killed by Security Forces in Balochistan area Buleda

Six terrorists were killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire...
15 hours ago
LHC asks Punjab govt to protect basic rights of persons with disabilities

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the provincial government to implement...
16 hours ago
First phase of LG polls to be held in Punjab on May 29: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold the...
17 hours ago
FIA arrests former ETPB chairman Asif Hashmi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested PPP leader and former...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

19 mins ago
Resolution against Mohsin Baig’s arrest filed in Punjab Assembly

A resolution against the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig has been...
alex hales
37 mins ago
Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex...
Dogecoin to PKR
1 hour ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Shiba Inu to PKR
1 hour ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600