KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that countries that focused on artificial intelligence and computing were developing rapidly.

Addressing the President Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing Entry Test at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday, Arif Alvi said Pakistan was changing for the development rapidly and the youth of the country was striving for getting modern and higher education.

He said that new doors were opening for the youngsters in the country. Smartphones were also being manufactured in the country, he added.

On February 19, President Dr Arif Alvi had a virtual meeting with technology entrepreneurs of Singapore to offer huge investment opportunities in the field of Information Technology (IT) and Digitalisation.

Arif Alvi had urged international companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly environment of the country.

While highlighting the adequate tech talent in Pakistan, the president had maintained that the economy in Pakistan is also becoming more conducive to foreign investment.

He had urged foreign companies to use emerging technologies and big data solutions to benefit from the opportunities Pakistan was offering.