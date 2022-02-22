Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:30 am
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 2.51% in Pakistan

According to the NCOC, 1261 patients were in critical care. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio on Tuesday dropped to 2.51 per cent in Pakistan, as 961 people tested Covid-19 positive out of 38,139 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic said 13 deaths because of the viral disease occurred in the country during the last day while 1261 people are in the critical care unit.

On February 17, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

The billionaire was given a briefing over Pakistan’s efforts in polio eradication and the fight against the pandemic during his visit to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had said that the meeting took place at Prime Minister House.

“Polio eradication and other important issues were discussed during the meeting”, the tweet read.

Read more:NCOC launches door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19 

On January 31, Sindh’s capital was witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases as it had reported a positivity percentage of 21.79 within one day, the Sindh health department had confirmed.

As many as 1,599 corona cases were reported all over the province during the ongoing fifth wave – of which 1,109 cases were reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, nine people had lost their lives The provincial health department had said that 438 corona patients were admitted to different hospitals of the province, while 385 of them were in serious conditions with 25 on ventilators.

