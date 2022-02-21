Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 11:23 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Covid-19 positivity ratio plummets to 3.26pct in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 11:23 am
Pakistan reports

The number of active cases has dropped -Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio on Monday dropped to 3.26 per cent in Pakistan, as 1,360 people tested Covid-19 positive out of 41,597 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services said 31 deaths because of the viral disease occurred in the country during the last day. While, 1,302 people are in critical care unit. There are 67,672 active cases, said the ministry providing daily updates about the pandemic’s effect in the country.

On February 17, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

The billionaire was given a briefing over Pakistan’s efforts in polio eradication and the fight against the pandemic during his visit to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had said that the meeting took place at Prime Minister House.

“Polio eradication and other important issues were discussed during the meeting”, the tweet read.

On January 31, the Sindh’s capital was witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases as it had reported a positivity percentage of 21.79 within one day, the Sindh health department had confirmed.

As many as 1,599 corona cases were reported all over the province during the ongoing fifth wave – of which 1,109 cases were reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, nine people had lost their lives The provincial health department had said that 438 corona patients were admitted to different hospitals of the province, while 385 of them were in serious conditions with 25 on ventilators.

Read More

21 mins ago
Pakistan supports UNICEF’s efforts for children around the globe: Shah Mahmood

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets the newly appointed Executive Director of...
1 hour ago
Summer to see unprecedented gas shortages, claims Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman claimed on Monday that the upcoming summer season...
1 hour ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to hold talks for bilateral ties & Afghanistan issue

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyez will reach Pakistan on March 3 for a...
2 hours ago
Five-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP

A five-day anti-polio campaign begins in six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
2 hours ago
Fake news, social media are destroying people's cultural and social values: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz has said that...
2 hours ago
Corruption, money laundering remain problem for countries like Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry reiterated on Monday that corruption...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Euphoria Season 2
3 mins ago
What Happens in the Euphoria Season 2 Finale ? A Look at the Most Outlandish Fan Theories

Viewers of Euphoria are well aware that East Highland High School is...
Sindh govt forms committee to compensate fire-affected traders of Sadar markets
6 mins ago
Sindh Cabinet approves Karachi Metropolitan University Bill

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet on Monday has approved Karachi Metropolitan University Bill. Administrator...
chile
13 mins ago
Chile registers 30,398 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered 30,398 new cases and 151 more deaths from...
Vaani Kapoor
14 mins ago
Vaani Kapoor hopes this year to be her best in Hindi cinema

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is hoping that 2022 is her best year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600