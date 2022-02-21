Covid-19 positivity ratio plummets to 3.26pct in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio on Monday dropped to 3.26 per cent in Pakistan, as 1,360 people tested Covid-19 positive out of 41,597 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of National Health Services said 31 deaths because of the viral disease occurred in the country during the last day. While, 1,302 people are in critical care unit. There are 67,672 active cases, said the ministry providing daily updates about the pandemic’s effect in the country.

On February 17, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The billionaire was given a briefing over Pakistan’s efforts in polio eradication and the fight against the pandemic during his visit to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had said that the meeting took place at Prime Minister House.

“Polio eradication and other important issues were discussed during the meeting”, the tweet read.

On January 31, the Sindh’s capital was witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases as it had reported a positivity percentage of 21.79 within one day, the Sindh health department had confirmed.

As many as 1,599 corona cases were reported all over the province during the ongoing fifth wave – of which 1,109 cases were reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, nine people had lost their lives The provincial health department had said that 438 corona patients were admitted to different hospitals of the province, while 385 of them were in serious conditions with 25 on ventilators.