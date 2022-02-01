CTD arrests alleged TTP terrorist from Gwadar

The spokesman said investigation was underway to arrest other members of the TTP network in the city. Image: File

QUETTA: In an intelligence based operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and recovered explosive material from his possession in Gwadar.

The CTD spokesperson said 1,878 grammes explosive material, 66-inch primacord (detonating cord) and a detonator were recovered from the terrorist’s den.

Read more: Two alleged TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi

The spokesman said investigation was underway to arrest other members of the TTP network in the city.

He said CTD Makran received the information that a terrorist of TTP was coming from Chib Rekhani Cross and he intended to carry out terrorist activity in the city.

An FIR has been lodged against the arrested terrorist at Police Station CTD Makran.

Earlier, two terrorists belonging to the TTP and trained in Afghanistan were arrested from Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, Bol News had reported on January 1.

Read more: FIA arrests four suspected human traffickers from Peshawar