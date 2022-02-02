Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:57 pm

CTD rounds up BLA terrorist involved in Ziarat Residency attack

The spokesperson said the IBO was conducted by the CTD in the Shahrag area of the Harnai district.

QUETTA: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police claimed to arrest a member of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) who was involved in the Ziarat Residency attack during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the Harnai district of the province on Wednesday.

“One terrorist carrying Rs1 million head money, who attacked Ziarat Residency in 2013, has been arrested,” CTD spokesperson said. He added that the apprehended terrorist is part of the proscribed BLA.

Yesterday in Gwadar, CTD arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and recovered explosive material from his possession.

In another IBO in Bolan district on the same day, CTD rounded up a militant belonging to BLA. The officials said that the suspect wanted to carry out terrorist activity in the Mach area.

