Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 01:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in Lahore

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 01:04 pm

CTD Punjab police. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: Taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police on Saturday arrested four suspected terrorists during 37 intelligence-based operations in different areas of Lahore, Bol news reported.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists belonged to banned outfits. Weapons, explosive material and detonator devices were recovered from their possession, he said.

Read more: Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

He said 39 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation during the operations.

Meanwhile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan district and killed one terrorist during intense exchange of fire.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The suspect was allegedly involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On February 24, the security forces had conducted an intelligence based operation in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said the ISPR.

Read more: Two police personnel killed in Quetta firing incident

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
2 hours ago
Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically ruled out to be part of any camp...
3 hours ago
Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin...
3 hours ago
Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of...
4 hours ago
Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan's progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment...
12 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in the latest pictures

Sumbul is a Pakistani television actress. She shared her gorgeous photos of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

17 mins ago
People of Sindh have to decide their future now: Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the people of...
32 mins ago
Haleem Adil Shaikh to launch PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March from Ghotki today

Karachi: Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh arrived at Ghotki in the...
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths
1 hour ago
Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases

The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country and...
1 hour ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
Adsence Ad 300X600