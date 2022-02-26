CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: Taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police on Saturday arrested four suspected terrorists during 37 intelligence-based operations in different areas of Lahore, Bol news reported.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists belonged to banned outfits. Weapons, explosive material and detonator devices were recovered from their possession, he said.

He said 39 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation during the operations.

Meanwhile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan district and killed one terrorist during intense exchange of fire.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The suspect was allegedly involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On February 24, the security forces had conducted an intelligence based operation in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said the ISPR.

